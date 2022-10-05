Meghan Markle planned new portrait to ‘overshadow’ Royal Family?

New photographs of Meghan and Harry have been dubbed “deliberate.”

The Sussexes planned the timing of the publishing of their photos.

The Couple’s attempt to “undermine” and “overshadow” King Charles.

Advertisement

The new photographs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed “deliberate” in the couple’s apparent attempt to “undermine” and “overshadow” King Charles.

Martin Robinson, a Royal reporter and novelist, made this assertion in a recent article.

The King and Queen Consort’s successful first public visit since the end of the Royal mourning period was overshadowed, he said in his opening statement.

Large crowds greeted Charles and Camilla as they carried out one of the late Queen’s final wishes and gave Dunfermline in Scotland city status.

“There is no evidence that the Sussexes planned the timing of the publishing of their photos to overshadow the King’s visit. But is indicative of the fact that they haven’t coordinated their actions with those of other Royal Family members since moving to the US, which has led to various conflicts.

Also Read