Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle planned new portrait to ‘overshadow’ Royal Family?
Meghan Markle planned new portrait to ‘overshadow’ Royal Family?

Meghan Markle planned new portrait to ‘overshadow’ Royal Family?

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle planned new portrait to ‘overshadow’ Royal Family?

Meghan Markle expert in making ‘enemies’

Advertisement
  • New photographs of Meghan and Harry have been dubbed “deliberate.”
  • The Sussexes planned the timing of the publishing of their photos.
  • The Couple’s attempt to “undermine” and “overshadow” King Charles.
Advertisement

The new photographs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed “deliberate” in the couple’s apparent attempt to “undermine” and “overshadow” King Charles.

Martin Robinson, a Royal reporter and novelist, made this assertion in a recent article.

The King and Queen Consort’s successful first public visit since the end of the Royal mourning period was overshadowed, he said in his opening statement.

Large crowds greeted Charles and Camilla as they carried out one of the late Queen’s final wishes and gave Dunfermline in Scotland city status.

“There is no evidence that the Sussexes planned the timing of the publishing of their photos to overshadow the King’s visit. But is indicative of the fact that they haven’t coordinated their actions with those of other Royal Family members since moving to the US, which has led to various conflicts.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Kiara Advani stuns in bridalwear ad amids wedding rumors
Kiara Advani stuns in bridalwear ad amids wedding rumors
Prince Harry old friends to write book in support of William
Prince Harry old friends to write book in support of William
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story