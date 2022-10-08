Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made heir minds up to end the rift with their royal relatives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed as “arrogant”.

Over reports that they would reconcile after the release of their two projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to reconcile with their royal relatives after their upcoming projects.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded “arrogant” following reports that they would reconcile with the royals following the release of their two explosive projects, a Netflix show and a memoir.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson commented on the latest development, calling the couple’s timing “appalling as always.”

“It’s also completely arrogant because they believe they can regain Harry’s father and brother’s trust.” “But that trust is no longer there,” the royal expert told The Sun.

“Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the head of state — not just his father,” the author continued. They are disrespecting not only the man, but also the institution if they disrespect the King.”

Meghan and Harry appear to be losing ground with their behaviour, as they first disgrace the royals and then attempt to reconcile with them.

