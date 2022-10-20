Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle professional prospects have collapsed

Meghan Markle professional prospects have collapsed

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle professional prospects have collapsed

Meghan Markle professional prospects have collapsed

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle has been under fire for apparently having a failing career.
  • These allegations were made public by a Twitter user who remarked on Meghan’s latest sources.
  • Another social media user responded with a similar accusation and assertions, “She’s spent years grubbing about in public life”.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has recently been under fire for apparently having a failing career.

These allegations were made public by a Twitter user who remarked on Meghan Markle’s latest sources.

The fan made the statement on their own Twitter account in reference to Meghan Markle’s present job prospects following The Crown season 5 and The Cut criticism.

The post stated, “Harry’s wife on a deflated balloon is the perfect metaphor for her career and reputation right now.”

This comes after another social media user responded with a similar accusation and assertions, “Millions of people across the world know exactly who Meghan Markle is – ”

“She’s spent years grubbing about in public life, and never been able to hide her true character. In such circumstances, her latest ‘I’m a glamorous superstar – like me!’ PR onslaught is absolutely nauseous.”

Advertisement

This comes shortly after another social media user responded with a similar accusation and assertions,  “Millions of people across the world know exactly who Meghan Markle is – ”

“She’s spent years grubbing about in public life, and never been able to hide her true character. In such circumstances, her latest ‘I’m a glamorous superstar – like me!’ PR onslaught is absolutely nauseous.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle under fire for ‘no remorse’ for Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle being chastised for allegedly showing no remorse when dealing with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story