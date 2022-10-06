Meghan Markle’s battles with Prince Harry have allegedly resumed ‘immediately’.

Meghan Markle’s battles with Meghan Markle have allegedly resumed ‘immediately.’

This accusation was made by royal novelist Tom Bower on Page Six.

He started by emphasising how “hostilities have resumed” between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Firm.

He was cited as saying, “It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast.”

“Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”

Especially when “They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen [at the Platinum Jubilee].”

“You know, she has really got one interest and that’s Meghan and the casualties are the Royal Family and as far as she’s concerned, that’s terrific.”

