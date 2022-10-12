Deepika Padukone has discussed her mental health.

In 2014, the actress sought assistance for depression.

She has worked to normalize talks about mental health.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has discussed her mental health. In 2014, the actress sought assistance for depression. She has worked to normalise talks about mental health. The actress recently appeared on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, where she discussed her mental health and despair.

Deepika Padukone tells Meghan Markle she cries easily.

Deepika told Meghan Markle that she’s doing well personally and professionally. She reported her depressive symptoms appeared unexpectedly. “I awoke and fell. My BP fell. My existence became meaningless. I quit living. I dreaded getting up. I suffered for months. I’d cry easily. Leave. She’d be chatting to someone or at an event, but her mind would be elsewhere.

Deepika Padukone was hopeless

As Deepika’s parents packed their things after visiting her, she broke down and cried. “My mum said, ‘What’s wrong?'” Relationship? Someone say something? I answered “no” For months, I’ve felt this way. I’m inconsolable. Why? Hopelessness. Hopeless. Deepika remarked, “Life seems pointless.”

Deepika Padukone seeks aid



Advertisement

Deepika felt empty, hollow, and hopeless, so she sought out a psychotherapist. “So I called her. She attended a party. She said, “Deepika, I’m flying to visit you immediately.” See a therapist. Deepika said, “She could tell from my voice that I needed support.”

Deepika Padukone’s job

Deepika Padukone has several exciting initiatives. She’ll be in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film opens January 25, 2023. She’s also filming Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

Also Read Meghan Markle Self-absorbed slammed for crying about her issues Meghan Markle has been chastised for apparently continually weeping over her personal...