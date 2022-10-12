Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle reveals to Deepika Padukone how Prince Harry helped her at ‘her worst point’

Meghan Markle reveals to Deepika Padukone how Prince Harry helped her at ‘her worst point’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle reveals to Deepika Padukone how Prince Harry helped her at ‘her worst point’

Meghan Markle reveals to Deepika Padukone how Prince Harry helped her at ‘her worst point’

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone has discussed her mental health.
  • In 2014, the actress sought assistance for depression.
  • She has worked to normalize talks about mental health.
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone has discussed her mental health. In 2014, the actress sought assistance for depression. She has worked to normalise talks about mental health. The actress recently appeared on Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast, where she discussed her mental health and despair.

Deepika Padukone tells Meghan Markle she cries easily.
Deepika told Meghan Markle that she’s doing well personally and professionally. She reported her depressive symptoms appeared unexpectedly. “I awoke and fell. My BP fell. My existence became meaningless. I quit living. I dreaded getting up. I suffered for months. I’d cry easily. Leave. She’d be chatting to someone or at an event, but her mind would be elsewhere.

Deepika Padukone was hopeless
As Deepika’s parents packed their things after visiting her, she broke down and cried. “My mum said, ‘What’s wrong?'” Relationship? Someone say something? I answered “no” For months, I’ve felt this way. I’m inconsolable. Why? Hopelessness. Hopeless. Deepika remarked, “Life seems pointless.”

Deepika Padukone seeks aid

Advertisement
Deepika felt empty, hollow, and hopeless, so she sought out a psychotherapist. “So I called her. She attended a party. She said, “Deepika, I’m flying to visit you immediately.” See a therapist. Deepika said, “She could tell from my voice that I needed support.”

Deepika Padukone’s job
Deepika Padukone has several exciting initiatives. She’ll be in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film opens January 25, 2023. She’s also filming Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the Hindi adaptation of The Intern, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K.

Also Read

Meghan Markle Self-absorbed slammed for crying about her issues
Meghan Markle Self-absorbed slammed for crying about her issues

Meghan Markle has been chastised for apparently continually weeping over her personal...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story