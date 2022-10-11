Meghan rips Hollywood for stereotyping ‘wild hot’ women in podcast

She says labelling women as ‘crazy’ damages their careers and reputations.

Discusses Serena Williams’ ‘medical gaslighting’ after giving birth.

Also discusses her own experience with being labelled ‘hysterical’ by nurses.

Meghan Markle takes a go at the iconic US comedy ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ In her newest Archetypes podcast, which aired on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex has criticised Hollywood for portraying ‘crazy, sexy’ girls in the fifth episode of the Spotify series.

Lilibet’s mother characterised herself as being ‘mad’ and ‘hysterical.’ She went on to say that labelling women as “crazy” harm their “careers and reputations.”

The former Suits actor also stated that at her “lowest moment,” Prince Harry referred her to a doctor.

Meghan also utilised a number of lines, including one from the American comedy How I Met Your Mother, in which one of the characters, Barney, says, “If she’s this crazy, she has to be this hot.”

This is followed by Jordan Peterson, a philosopher, who adds, “I don’t think that men can control crazy women”.

Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu joined Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle on the podcast to discuss their personal experiences with being labelled “crazy.”

The Duchess then discusses tennis player Serena Williams’ “medical gaslighting” experience soon after giving birth. When the former world number one complained of discomfort caused by a blood clot, a nurse allegedly informed her that the medication “might be making her crazy”

She elaborated, “Now Serena has a history of blood clots and she was feeling awful after her C-section. She demanded a CT scan to look for clots and instead a nurse said, I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy. Now of course, Serena Williams knew her body. And she was right.”

