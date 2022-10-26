Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘sacrificed’ her intelligence to take ‘Deal or No Deal’ opportunity

Meghan Markle ‘sacrificed’ her intelligence to take ‘Deal or No Deal’ opportunity

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle ‘sacrificed’ her intelligence to take ‘Deal or No Deal’ opportunity

Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle criticized Deal or No Deal on her podcast, Archetypes.
  • A royal expert said she traded her intelligence for an opportunity.
  • She was willing to sacrifice her cerebral capabilities to be seen on TV and take her chances.
Advertisement

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle traded her intelligence for an opportunity when Deal or No Deal presented itself, as the Duchess criticized the gig on her Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex’s remarks on the last episode of Archetypes made news for all the wrong reasons, with several industry insiders criticizing her for rejecting a position that would have put her on camera.

Ulrika Jonsson commented, “Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity. And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity.”

“She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances,” Jonsson further said.

“If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?” the royal commentator questioned.

Jonsson then provided her own response, stating, “She didn’t because she had ambition burning a hole in her principles and she was quite willing to use that role as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.”

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Staunch feminism’ by Meghan Markle under question after ‘bimbo’ comment
‘Staunch feminism’ by Meghan Markle under question after ‘bimbo’ comment

Ulrika Jonsson wrote that Meghan Markle seems determined to keep the 'blonde...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story