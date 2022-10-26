Meghan Markle ‘sacrificed’ her intelligence to take ‘Deal or No Deal’ opportunity

Meghan Markle criticized Deal or No Deal on her podcast, Archetypes.

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle traded her intelligence for an opportunity when Deal or No Deal presented itself, as the Duchess criticized the gig on her Spotify podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex’s remarks on the last episode of Archetypes made news for all the wrong reasons, with several industry insiders criticizing her for rejecting a position that would have put her on camera.

Ulrika Jonsson commented, “Whatever Meghan wants to argue were the motivations of the show’s producers, these were roles created for whichever woman wanted to step up to the plate and grab the opportunity. And that’s exactly what it was: an opportunity.”

“She may not want to admit it, but Meghan clearly saw it as one and was willing to sacrifice her overwhelming cerebral capabilities to be seen on screen and take her chances,” Jonsson further said.

“If she’s so smart, clever, wise and savvy, why did she not object at the time to her own perception of what she would be representing and what she would be viewed as?” the royal commentator questioned.

Jonsson then provided her own response, stating, “She didn’t because she had ambition burning a hole in her principles and she was quite willing to use that role as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.”

