Meghan Markle self-absorbed slammed for crying about her issues

Meghan Markle has been chastised for apparently continually weeping over her personal troubles.

Freddie Gray, the Spectator’s deputy editor, has brought these discoveries to light.

He made the remarks in response to Meghan’s latest Archetypes podcast episode.

In response to Meghan’s disclosures regarding the term “crazy,” he was reported as stating, “Meghan’s self-absorption is dizzying. The subtext of every female story ends up actually being Meghan’s own struggles.”

“[Meghan] pivots effortlessly back to herself,” he also remarked, quoting her comment, “I would love to cry this much. But I’m conditioned to still have a different kind of composure.”

Before ending, he commented on Meghan’s conversation with Deepika Padukone and remarked, “Deepika talks rather candidly about her mental health difficulties only for Meghan to chip in helpfully about herself again.”

