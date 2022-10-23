Meghan Markle shops in Santa Barbara after ‘Deal or No Deal’ outrage

Meghan Markle warns Netflix doc will be ‘awful’ for Royals
Meghan Markle has distanced herself from an upcoming Netflix documentary. The documentary,...
Meghan Markle, who received criticism for her “Deal or No Deal” remarks, went shopping with a friend in Montecito. She appeared to be responding to the criticism by dressing stylishly.
The Duchess of Sussex, who received criticism for accepting an NSFW acting role for a post-game show exit, was spotted having fun this past weekend with a friend.
As she went shopping and had lunch with a friend in her affluent town of Montecito, Meghan ignored the criticism and astounded onlookers with her amazing looks.
In a dark jumpsuit with harem pants and a big brown hat, the Duchess of Sussex looked stunning. To dress up her appearance, the wife of Prince Harry slung a neutral olive-colored sweater over her shoulders.
While purchasing home products at the gourmet food store Pierre La Fond with a friend, Lilibet’s mother was beaming the entire time. Her public appearance follows criticism of her remarks.
Claudia Jordan and Donna Feldman, who were both carrying briefcases like Meghan, refuted the Duchess’ statements on the performance.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.