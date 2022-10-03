Meghan Markle sister includes Oprah Winfrey in libel complaint

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle and her legal team have selected witnesses in the Duchess of Sussex’s continuing defamation action.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle and her legal team have selected witnesses in the Duchess of Sussex’s continuing defamation action.

Samantha, who lives in Florida, filed a lawsuit against the Suits alum in 2021 for making fraudulent statements during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan said during the interview that she “grew up as an only child.” “Despite having two half-siblings, the Duchess was accused of defaming one of them.

“But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood,” Meghan’s legal team dismissed the claims.

“Meghan’s response to that question that she “grew up as an only child” was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Samantha has claimed that the “false and malicious lies” surrounding Meghan’s “rags-to-royalty” tale have caused her “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale”.

