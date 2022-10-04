Meghan Markle ‘solved’ Prince Harry’s ‘deep unhappiness’

Advertisement
Articles
  • Meghan Markle found a solution to Prince Harry’s “deep unhappiness” with his life in the royal family.
  • Valentine Low stated in a new book titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown that after he met Meghan, he discovered a way out.

Meghan Markle found a solution to Prince Harry’s “deep unhappiness” with his life in the royal family by essentially removing him from it.

Royal analyst Valentine Low stated in a new book titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown that Prince Harry was ‘very dissatisfied’ with his life with the royals and that after he met Meghan, he discovered a way out.

“There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family…” he wrote.

Low added, “… because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”

Prince Harry and Meghan famously resigned from their royal responsibilities in 2020, coining the term Megxit, and have since migrated to the United States, where they reside with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

