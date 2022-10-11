Meghan Markle targeted Prince Harry for ‘money and fame: Expert

Meghan Markle sought out the “money and celebrity” of the “needy” Prince Harry, royal biographer claims

Expert says Harry is psychologically harmed by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother.

He further said Harry is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” person as a result of childhood trauma

Advertisement

Tom Bower, a royal authority, alleges that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sought out the “money and celebrity” of the “needy” Prince Harry.

According to a story, Meghan deliberately chose a “needy” Harry, citing the royal biographer.

He also claims that after the passing of his mother, Princess Diana, the father of Archie and Lilibet was “damaged.”

Tom Bower said, “She (Meghan) wanted wealth and she wanted fame … there’s no doubt she targeted Harry and found someone who was a childhood friend of his who could introduce them.”

Earlier, Tom told, Harry “clings” to Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft.”

He further said Harry is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” person as a result of childhood trauma, and Meghan Markle knew just how to win him over.

Advertisement

“He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘reconciliation plan’ might fail Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation with the royal family was planned...