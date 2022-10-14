Meghan Markle “to reunite” Prince William and Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle reportedly agrees with Kate Middleton’s plans to reunite Prince William and Prince Harry.
  • Princess of Wales is hoping to “extend an olive branch” to her sister-in-law.
  • Buckingham Palace extended a statement in February 2021 about Sussexes’ roles.
Meghan Markle reportedly agrees with Kate Middleton’s plans to reunite Prince William and Prince Harry, an insider shared.

Source reported that the Princess of Wales is hoping to “extend an olive branch” to her sister-in-law during an upcoming visit to Boston.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” the insider said.

The source added that the Princess of Wales has been inspired by what Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for the brothers.

“[Prince] Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace extended a statement in February 2021 about Sussexes’ roles.

“The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” it read.

“The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the duke and duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty before being redistributed among working members of the royal family.”

