Meghan Markle to ‘spare’ Prince Andrew in memoir?

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to spare Prince Andrew a space in their book.

The Duke of York settled a highly damaging civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Harry may spare the Yorks the same withering criticism as his father, brother, and their spouses.

Dan Wootton, a royal analyst and novelist, raised this notion in a post for the report.

“Relations between the Sussexes and the Cambridge’s remain ice cold, amid the recriminations from the Oprah interview, in which Meghan claimed it was Kate who made her cry at the now infamous bridesmaid dress fitting.” he continued.

“But courtiers are equally obsessed with another question: Why are Harry and Meghan unlikely to come for the royal outcast Prince Andrew?”

“Their views on the disgraced Duke – who recently settled a highly damaging civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre – would be particularly newsworthy in the US, where the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was big news.”

“But there is a growing sense that Harry has decided to spare the Yorks the same sort of scathing treatment being prepared for his father and brother and their wives, at least in part due to his close relationship with cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.”

