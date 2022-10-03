Advertisement
Meghan Markle tries to displace William and Kate

Articles
  • Meghan Markle was accused of trying to keep Prince William and Kate Middleton off the front pages.
  • Biographer says relations between the two households became quite tense.
  • Harry chose not to deny it, instead saying, “We are certainly on different paths at the moment”.
Meghan Markle is being chastised for allegedly attempting to keep Prince William and Kate Middleton off the front pages.

Valentine Low, a royal author and biographer, made this revelation in a piece for the sources.

He began by accusing Meghan Markle of “deliberately” undermining Prince William and Kate Middleton’s media coverage during their tour of Pakistan.

Mr Low also wrote, “William and Kate’s team was not happy, it seems, and saw it as a deliberate attempt to knock the couple out of the headlines. Relations between the two households became quite tense.”

“The documentary had also shown not only Meghan’s evident pain but also how far Harry and William had drifted apart.”

When Bradby asked about the schism between Harry and William, Harry chose not to deny it, instead saying, “We are certainly on different paths at the moment . . . As brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days .”

By the end, “William, home after the Pakistan tour, appears to have been taken aback at such a stark portrayal of his brother and sister-in-law’s unhappiness. He realised they were in crisis.”

