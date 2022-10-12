Meghan Markle warned not to steal money from Netflix

Tina Brown, a royal novelist and former Vanity Fair editor, revealed this information.

The author accused the princess of continuously “airing her grievances”.

Ms Brown also accused the couple of underestimating the difficulties that would arise as a result of their quest for economic gain.

Meghan Markle is under criticism in the United States for utilising the Royal Family and the grievances she has as a meal ticket.

During a visit to the Cheltenham Literature Festival, the author of The Palace Papers accused the princess of continuously “airing her grievances.”

Ms Brown started by confessing, “Harry’s always going to be royal. He will always have the iconic status that that has. He does have an identity, his Invictus has an authenticity and people relate to that.”

“I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn’t just a grievance brand — that is actually something we recognise as hers.”

“It’s hard to find that and I think she hasn’t yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from the focusing always on what didn’t work.”

During her interview, she even accused the couple of underestimating the difficulties that would arise as a result of their quest for economic gain.

She continued, “The Sussexes didn’t realise how hard it was to create a rival platform. You’re essentially at the mercy of PRs.”

“The people who achieved it, the George Clooneys and the Oprahs, they are very good at it.”

“It’s very difficult when you want to be above it. It’s much harder than it looks. Given that they’ve now staked their livelihoods on product, on entertainment, it’s going to be about what they do.”

