Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle will interact with ‘showbiz royalty’: Sharon Osbourne
Meghan Markle will interact with ‘showbiz royalty’: Sharon Osbourne

Meghan Markle will interact with ‘showbiz royalty’: Sharon Osbourne

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle will interact with ‘showbiz royalty’: Sharon Osbourne

Meghan Markle will interact with ‘showbiz royalty’

Advertisement
  • Sharon Osbourne has said that Meghan Markle is likely to speak with the “crème de la crème” of Hollywood.
  • The 70-year-old was interviewed after the premiere of her documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back.

Sharon Osbourne has said that Meghan Markle is likely to speak with the crème de la crème of the entertainment business.

Advertisement

“I’ve never met her in my life,” Sharon told in an interview on Monday, after the premiere of her documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back.

The Talk alum said that she stayed by her “ideas on Meghan,” which resulted in Sharon’s permanent suspension from the talk programme in 2021.

Sharon told the outlet, “Meghan mixes with the royalty of showbiz. I think that you have to be over a certain bank balance for her to talk to you.”

Reflecting on the Duchess of Sussex’s network, Sharon said that she hung out with the “wealthiest of the wealthy in the industry.”

Sharon, on the other hand, said that there is “absolutely nothing wrong with it at all.”

“Meghan does tell some porky pies lies. Put it this way, she’s surrounded by very, very, like how can I do this politely? It’s the cream of the cream in Hollywood music, film, everything she’s surrounded by,” the 70-year-old added.

Advertisement

“She’s hardly a victim,” the Extreme author remarked.

In response to the media’s continued spotlight on Meghan, Sharon said, “This American goes to England, marries a prince, and do they live happily ever after? No. So it bought a lot of attention to this couple, a lot of attention, which goes on and on as we speak.”

“It’s like you’re either a royalist, or you agree with Harry and Meghan,” Sharon said.

Also Read

Meghan Markle targeted Prince Harry for ‘money and fame: Expert
Meghan Markle targeted Prince Harry for ‘money and fame: Expert

Meghan Markle sought out the "money and celebrity" of the "needy" Prince...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the
Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the "Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain" in the Wasp: Quantumania"
SZA and Taylor Swift deny rumours of a fight over rankings
SZA and Taylor Swift deny rumours of a fight over rankings
Criterion reveals “Triangle of Sadness
Criterion reveals “Triangle of Sadness" and "Small Axe" will release in April
Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks feature on Dolly Parton's rock album
Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks feature on Dolly Parton's rock album
Eman Suleman shares bold pictures from her trip
Eman Suleman shares bold pictures from her trip
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story