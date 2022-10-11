Meghan Markle will interact with ‘showbiz royalty’

Sharon Osbourne has said that Meghan Markle is likely to speak with the “crème de la crème” of Hollywood.

The 70-year-old was interviewed after the premiere of her documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back.

Sharon Osbourne has said that Meghan Markle is likely to speak with the crème de la crème of the entertainment business.

Advertisement

“I’ve never met her in my life,” Sharon told in an interview on Monday, after the premiere of her documentary series Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back.

The Talk alum said that she stayed by her “ideas on Meghan,” which resulted in Sharon’s permanent suspension from the talk programme in 2021.

Sharon told the outlet, “Meghan mixes with the royalty of showbiz. I think that you have to be over a certain bank balance for her to talk to you.”

Reflecting on the Duchess of Sussex’s network, Sharon said that she hung out with the “wealthiest of the wealthy in the industry.”

Sharon, on the other hand, said that there is “absolutely nothing wrong with it at all.”

“Meghan does tell some porky pies lies. Put it this way, she’s surrounded by very, very, like how can I do this politely? It’s the cream of the cream in Hollywood music, film, everything she’s surrounded by,” the 70-year-old added.

Advertisement

“She’s hardly a victim,” the Extreme author remarked.

In response to the media’s continued spotlight on Meghan, Sharon said, “This American goes to England, marries a prince, and do they live happily ever after? No. So it bought a lot of attention to this couple, a lot of attention, which goes on and on as we speak.”

“It’s like you’re either a royalist, or you agree with Harry and Meghan,” Sharon said.

Also Read Meghan Markle targeted Prince Harry for ‘money and fame: Expert Meghan Markle sought out the "money and celebrity" of the "needy" Prince...