Meghan Markle won’t let ‘money windfall’ die: She’s unstoppable

Following the HRH title snub by King Charles, Meghan Markle is said to have been working nonstop to increase her salary.

Martin Robinson, a Royal reporter and novelist, made this insight in a recent article.

“Royal experts have argued that the timing of the release is significant – and could be a hint that a PR blitz is coming ahead of the release of Harry’s memoirs and their Netflix show,” he added in his opening statement.

Mr. Robinson asserted, “Now back in California, the Sussexes have definitely resolved to go for broke,” citing investigative writer Tom Bower.

These pictures mark the start of their updated marketing push to promote Harry’s book, the Netflix series, and other lucrative appearances in order to rebuild their reputation.

“Meghan is ultimately focused on increasing her salary, and nothing will stand in her way. They are now focused on advancing themselves and making a life, showing no pity for Charles and the Royal family.

“I anticipate hearing more critical podcasts and interviews that demonstrate an unwavering stance toward the Royal Family.”

