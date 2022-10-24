Meghan Markle’s moral reminders are “becoming old”

People are getting tired of Meghan Markle’s constant reminders about her ethical framework.

People are getting “tired” of Meghan Markle’s “constant” reminders about her “ethical framework.”

Ulrika Jonsson, a royal commentator and author, said these things about the royal.

She began by telling a reporter, “Meghan’s constant casting of aspersions, and the endless reminders of her ethical framework and her impeccable moral conscience, are getting a tad ­tiresome.”

“And I wish she would stop talking as if it’s a feminist issue . . . saying starting out in a role that isn’t testing your IQ means you’re selling yourself short.”

“It’s just continuing the damned narrative that women doing these kinds of jobs are lesser for it. It’s insulting, unfair and insincere. So much for her being a woman’s woman. Her current ‘principles’ perpetuate the myth that women should feel bad about themselves for embracing opportunity.”