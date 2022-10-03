Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s plans delayed by Prince Harry’s “disaster memoir”

Prince Harry has apparently been pushing for a ‘crisis waiting to happen’ in order to release a book that would be ‘easier to stomach’ for the Firm.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, made this remark in an interview.

She said how “Harry’s chickens may be coming home to roost.”

All of this occurred following reports of Palace staffers attempting to ‘demand’ a rewrite of Prince Harry’s book.

Grant Harrolds, the former royal butler to Harry, William, and Charles, agreed, saying,  “There is no question about that. They have got to do a U-turn.”

“They can’t just do one public appearance and everything is fine again. Things like this book would be a disaster for them. These are things they have to consider if they want a way back in.”

Will Prince Harry “totally rewrite” an upcoming memoir?
Prince Harry is reportedly revising his autobiography to 'please' the Queen. His...

