Meghan Markle’s ‘rival court’ announcement disturbs King Charles

Meghan Markle is facing criticism.

Harry and Meghan posted black and white photos.

Harry reportedly wants to scale back both his book and the Netflix documentary.

Currently, Meghan Markle is facing criticism for her supposed role in the destabilization of King Charles.

According to information, royal writer Phil Dampier has given this insight.

There is little question that Harry and Meghan posted these images in response to the image of the newly crowned King and Queen alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, the author added.

“The time is really clear. With Harry donning a sharp suit and Meghan sporting a simple gown, they are attempting to appear important and regal in the photographs.

“And using a black and white photo is a tried-and-true technique that dates back to President Kennedy’s administration and images taken at the White House. In other circumstances, black and white is somehow more serious and dignified.

“The general perception is that Harry and Meghan are establishing a competing court. And it doesn’t look good for the immediate future,” he continued.

In honor of the late Queen, Harry reportedly wants to scale back both his book and the Netflix documentary about the marriage.

But this suggests they won’t give up on their efforts to be recognized as a different royal family. Archie and Lilibet’s titles have not yet been confirmed by the King, according to Harry and Meghan.

Before he concluded, he said, “Perhaps this is their way of turning the screw and saying: ‘We haven’t gone away – when are you going to honor our kids?'”

