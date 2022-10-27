Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast is nominated for an award

Meghan Markle’s podcasts shocking news revealed.

The Webby Awards lets fans of Meghan vote for the podcast.

Winner will be announced on December 6, 2022.

Meghan Markle’s shocking revelation from the first season of the Spotify podcast Archetypes has only been out for a few months, but it has already been nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Express UK has confirmed this.

Rebecca Sananès, who is in charge of audio at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell, shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Archetypes is nominated for a People’s Choice Award. If you like our show, please vote! ”

On the People’s Choice Awards website, fans of the Duchess of Sussex can vote for the podcast in the Pop Podcast of 2022 category. The winner will be announced on December 6, 2022.

The first episode, which came out in August, has Meghan talking with guests like Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Issa Rae about and breaking down “archetypes” around words and topics.

In the most recent episode, Meghan talked with Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh about the myth of the “Angry Black Woman.”

Along with Meghan’s podcast, Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Not Skinny But Not Fat, SmartLess, and Why Won’t You Date Me? were also nominated.