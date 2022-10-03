Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with Palace statement on Kate dispute

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were at odds about the dresses for the flower girls.

Meghan Markle became “obsessed.

This became a significant cause of conflict between Meghan and her media consultants.

Advertisement

After the Palace revealed that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were at odds about the dresses for the flower girls, Markle became “obsessed.”

According to sources, author Valentine Low said in his most recent book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, that the Duchess of Sussex “grew obsessed after the event for the Palace to put the record straight.”

The Palace was “equally certain it would be a huge mistake to start briefing about personal issues relating to conflicts between members of the Royal Family,” according to an excerpt from the book.

In addition to not wanting to brief against other royals, they also concerned that doing so would set a precedent that would make it more difficult for them to refrain from commenting on personal tittle-tattle in the future.

It said, “This became a significant cause of conflict between Meghan and her media consultants.

Also Read