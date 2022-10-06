Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday
Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday

Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday

Meghana Raj relives memories with late Chiranjeevi Sarja on Dhruva Sarja’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Today is Dhruva Sarja’s 34th birthday.
  • To wish him a happy birthday, his sister-in-law Meghana Raj Sarja posted an old photo of the two of them with their late father Chiranjeevi Sarja on her Instagram story.
  • The three of them smiled for a group photo with the words “Happy Birthday Bil!
Advertisement

Today is Dhruva Sarja’s 34th birthday. To wish him a happy birthday, his sister-in-law Meghana Raj Sarja posted an old photo of the two of them with their late father Chiranjeevi Sarja on her Instagram story. The three of them smiled for a group photo with the words “Happy Birthday Bil! @dhruva sarjaa” written on the bottom.

In the meantime, Dhruva Sarja and his girlfriend Prerana Shankar just had their first child, a girl. The actor told his fans about the good news in an Instagram post that said, “Lucky to have a pretty daughter… The usual way… We appreciate our doctor. Jai Hanuman.”

Megsraj

Dhruva Sarja worked with A P Arjun on Martin. The popular actor-director duo returns. The project was scheduled for September. However, filming took longer than expected.

Dhruva Sarja will also star in Prem S’ DS6. KVN Productions backs this unnamed project.

Meghana Raj told Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3 about her husband’s death. “I couldn’t accept everything. First thought: I have a baby to protect. First motherly instinct. I called my gynaecologist and told her to come see me. When a pregnant mother has a trauma, the baby helps her deal with it inside. I still don’t know how I get through each day, therefore I can’t tell you what I do.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Video: Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son misses his father
Video: Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son misses his father

The late actor’s son missing his father and looking at his photo,...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Andy Cohen wishes to interview Jen Shah before she enters prison
Andy Cohen wishes to interview Jen Shah before she enters prison
Hira Mani faces criticism for her bold photo shoot
Hira Mani faces criticism for her bold photo shoot
Colin Farrell Says he's in touch with Jeremy Renner following his hospitalization
Colin Farrell Says he's in touch with Jeremy Renner following his hospitalization
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
John Stamos Vows for Bob Saget 1 year after Costar's death
John Stamos Vows for Bob Saget 1 year after Costar's death
Lala Kent sobs at accusations against Randall Emmett
Lala Kent sobs at accusations against Randall Emmett
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story