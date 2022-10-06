Today is Dhruva Sarja’s 34th birthday.

To wish him a happy birthday, his sister-in-law Meghana Raj Sarja posted an old photo of the two of them with their late father Chiranjeevi Sarja on her Instagram story.

The three of them smiled for a group photo with the words “Happy Birthday Bil!

In the meantime, Dhruva Sarja and his girlfriend Prerana Shankar just had their first child, a girl. The actor told his fans about the good news in an Instagram post that said, “Lucky to have a pretty daughter… The usual way… We appreciate our doctor. Jai Hanuman.”

Dhruva Sarja worked with A P Arjun on Martin. The popular actor-director duo returns. The project was scheduled for September. However, filming took longer than expected.

Dhruva Sarja will also star in Prem S’ DS6. KVN Productions backs this unnamed project.

Meghana Raj told Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3 about her husband’s death. “I couldn’t accept everything. First thought: I have a baby to protect. First motherly instinct. I called my gynaecologist and told her to come see me. When a pregnant mother has a trauma, the baby helps her deal with it inside. I still don’t know how I get through each day, therefore I can’t tell you what I do.”

