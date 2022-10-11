Advertisement
Mehar Bano MUA drops her alluring bridal looks: see photos

Articles
Mehar Bano MUA drops her alluring bridal looks: see photos

  • Mehar Bano is a well-known Pakistani actress.
  • She has appeared in popular plays including Churails, Mere Humnasheen, and Lashkara.
  • Her makeup artist shared her mehndi and Barat looks.
Mehar Bano is a well-known television and cinema actor from Pakistan. Mehar has appeared in popular plays including Churails, Mere Humnasheen, and Lashkara. Mehar Bano, an actress, continues to make headlines for her provocative ideas, daring videos, and outspoken personality. She also upholds a strong position on feminism.

A few months ago, the well-known Pakistani producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali proposed to the Lashkara actress. Additionally, photos from her engagement party went viral. It was a private family affair when the couple got engaged.

Actress Mehar Bano reportedly got Nikkahfied in a private family affair, according to recent reports. She gave no information regarding her nuptials. Saad Samie, Mehar Bano’s makeup artist, showcased her mehndi and barat looks and talked openly about her upcoming wedding. She appears stunning and really attractive. Have a look at her bridal look:

