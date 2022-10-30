Advertisement
Edition: English
Meher Bano crosses all limits of boldness in viral pictures

Meher Bano crosses all limits of boldness in viral pictures

Meher Bano is a well-known Pakistani actress. She is as beautiful and endearing as her name suggests. Whether it’s a casual look or a red-carpet one, the Churail actress understands how to ooze elegance and refinement in any outfit she dons.

The actress from Mere Paas Tum Ho uploaded pictures of herself wearing sleeveless tops, causing her fans and followers to swoon. The Ghalati actress looked lovely in this look, and she exuded joy.

Bano wore minimal makeup, colored lips, and a hint of blush on her cheeks to mimic the no-makeup look.

Meher Bano recently wed Shahrukh Kazim Ali and posted pictures of her and her spouse during a mehndi event today. She posted the images along with a touching message about her spouse, who is also her closest friend.

