  Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain
Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat shares cozy bonding with make-up artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat is the first name that comes to mind when people talk about beautiful actresses in the Pakistani show business. Besides being beautiful, she has all the things that an actress or model should have.

Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat, who is 38 years old, got her start in show business with a small role on TV. She has said in interviews that after watching the Bollywood industry, she wanted to see herself on TV.

She chose to quit school and go into show business instead. She worked hard day and night to reach her goal.

However, Mehwish Hayat and her make-up artist Waqar Hussain getting ready for an event is going viral on social media. In the viral photos, the make-up artist can be seen kissing Mehwish on the cheeks. Mehwish’s laugh shows that she is very comfortable in front of the camera.

Mehwish Hayat snapped getting cozy with makeup artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat snapped getting cozy with makeup artist Waqar Hussain

Mehwish Hayat snapped getting cozy with makeup artist Waqar Hussain

