Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mel B Reveals She’s Engaged to Rory McPhee

Mel B Reveals She’s Engaged to Rory McPhee

Articles
Advertisement
Mel B Reveals She’s Engaged to Rory McPhee

Mel B Reveals She’s Engaged to Rory McPhee

Advertisement
  • Melanie “Mel B” Brown recently appeared on a special episode of the U.K. show Celebrity Gogglebox, where she talked about how her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, proposed to her.
  • “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” she said on Oct. 28 when her friend and comedian Ruby Wax asked her about the big moment.
  • The Spice Girl went on to say that the 36-year-old hairstylist asked her to marry him while they were on vacation in Berkshire, England “Rose petals were everywhere, and there was a log fire and a hotel, which was called Cliveden.
Advertisement

Melanie “Mel B” Brown revealed how her three-year partner, Rory McPhee, proposed on Celebrity Gogglebox in the UK.

Ruby Wax, her comedy buddy, asked her about the big event on Oct. 28. “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” she added.

“A log fire, Cliveden Hotel, and rose petals were everywhere. Great fun. Love flowers “Spice Girl stated.

Rory posted photos of his partner’s glam outfits when she was a panellist on the fourth season of The Masked Singer Australia on Instagram.

Three marriages for Mel. From 1998 to 2000, 47-year-old married Jimmy Gulzar. Phoenix Chi, their 23-year-old daughter. She and Stephen Belafonte split custody of their 10-year-old daughter Madison from 2007 until 2017.

“Scary Spice” has a 15-year-old daughter, Angel Iris, with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy. daughter Angel Iris, 15. In 2018, she called the actor her “great love” when promoting her book Brutally Honest.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mel B to join Queen of the Universe judging panel
Mel B to join Queen of the Universe judging panel

Mel B joins RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kiara Advani disclosed the sole cause for her impending marriage
Kiara Advani disclosed the sole cause for her impending marriage
Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs shouldn't have joined her wedding 
Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs shouldn't have joined her wedding 
Who are Kiara Advani's in-laws? Here is all you need to know about them
Who are Kiara Advani's in-laws? Here is all you need to know about them
Pawan Kalyan remembers his battle with depression
Pawan Kalyan remembers his battle with depression
Court favours Samantha Markle in case against Meghan and Prince Harry
Court favours Samantha Markle in case against Meghan and Prince Harry
Rampant culture of adultery at ABC News
Rampant culture of adultery at ABC News
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story