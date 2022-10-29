Mel B Reveals She’s Engaged to Rory McPhee

Melanie “Mel B” Brown recently appeared on a special episode of the U.K. show Celebrity Gogglebox, where she talked about how her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, proposed to her.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” she said on Oct. 28 when her friend and comedian Ruby Wax asked her about the big moment.

The Spice Girl went on to say that the 36-year-old hairstylist asked her to marry him while they were on vacation in Berkshire, England “Rose petals were everywhere, and there was a log fire and a hotel, which was called Cliveden.

Rory posted photos of his partner’s glam outfits when she was a panellist on the fourth season of The Masked Singer Australia on Instagram.

Three marriages for Mel. From 1998 to 2000, 47-year-old married Jimmy Gulzar. Phoenix Chi, their 23-year-old daughter. She and Stephen Belafonte split custody of their 10-year-old daughter Madison from 2007 until 2017.

“Scary Spice” has a 15-year-old daughter, Angel Iris, with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy. daughter Angel Iris, 15. In 2018, she called the actor her “great love” when promoting her book Brutally Honest.

