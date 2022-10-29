Mel Gibson & Garrett Hedlund set to play in “Desperation Road”

Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund will play a father and son in Desperation Road.

Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund will play a father and son in the upcoming thriller Desperation Road, according to sources.

The movie centres on Russell Gaines (Hedlund), an ex-con who is attempting to rebuild his life. He seeks assistance from several people, including his father Mitchell (Gibson).

However, when Maben enters his life, everything begins to change. The two soon find themselves on the run and realize they must begin to trust one another in order to survive.

Gibson’s prior works include this year’s Hot Seat, Father Stu, and Agent Game, all of which were directed by James Cullen Bressack (directed by Grant S. Johnson).

Dirt Music (directed by Gregor Jordan), Dreamland, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (directed by Lee Daniels) are among Hedlund’s earlier productions (directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte).

Ryan Hurst, Woody McClain, and Pyper Braun will appear in the movie with Gibson and Hedlund; the roles that the three will play have not yet been revealed.

Nadine Crocker will serve as the film’s director. Continue from this year was previously directed by Crocker. She will produce the film as well.

Michael Farris Smith’s 2017 book served as the inspiration for the movie. He will serve as both a producer and the author of the film’s screenplay. Other books by Smith include Nick from 2021, Blackwood from 2020, and The Fighter from 2018.

The movie’s producers are Walter Josten and Cassian Elwes. With this ensemble and script, Nadine Crocker is creating something spectacular, said Elwes, calling her “one of the most fascinating young directors” to appear in his life in a long time.

Executive producers for the movie include Patrick Josten, Veronica Radelli, Peter Graham, Steve Hays, Paul Robarts, and Katy Bodenhamer. Capstone Studios will provide funding for Desperation Road.

The foreign sales at AFM will be managed by Signature Entertainment. Despite having Garrett and Cassian on her vision board for years, Crocker said, “she could never have imagined working with Mel Gibson, Garrett, and Ryan Hurst on her second picture.”

“It’s been my wildest dreams come true! Our entire cast are some of my favorite creators in our industry! So grateful to work with our entire team on this film!”

