Melek Mosso, a Turkish musician, shaved her long hair on stage in support of Iranian women protesting the unfortunate death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Tehran police on September 13 and passed away in detention three days later.

Mahsa Amini, age 22, was brutally murdered by Iran’s “morality police” for disobeying the country’s severe dress code restrictions and exposing a small amount of her hair.

The murder of Mahsa Amini has spurred demonstrations across the country. Those protesting the authoritarian government are yelling phrases like “Let women live in freedom” and “I will kill whoever killed my sister.”

Melek Mosso can be seen standing on stage and cutting her long, black hair in a viral video. She is wearing an all-white outfit. She was cutting her hair while the audience was clapping in support of the performer.

The Turkish singer posted a video of herself on Instagram, where it has received 1,65,348 likes as of this writing.

Melek Mosso wrote in Turkish: “If you want to grab us by the hair and drag us into your darkness, we will cut that hair too! Freedom should be equal for all in the world. All women deserve to live humanely in this world! The various restrictions and atrocities done to my sisters wherever they are in the world breaks my heart.”

“Mahsa Amini who was killed at such a young age and many whose lives were taken away in the clashes in recent days… I stand with the Iranian people and the women fighting for their freedom 89 @bahman_ghobadi (Iranian director) in a video I watched, he called out to Turkish artists: “Your support right now will have a tremendous impact on civil protests Like this. If artists in Iran hear your voice they will be braver about supporting their people.”

“I invite all artists to encourage and support the people who are struggling out there 1 WOMAN, LIFE, FREEDOM! ZEN.”

Many people from all over the world have also shown support to the Iranian women besides Melek Mosso. A few Hollywood celebrities have too, including Angelina Jolie.

