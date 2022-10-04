Melvin Louis says Rashmika expressions adds vibe to the dancing

Melvin Louis, who is renowned for his flawless dancing, has been shaking a leg with A-listers in the entertainment business.

When discussing their dance with Rashmika, he shares, “It was an amazing collaboration.”

Louis is all praise for the South sensation.

Melvin Louis, who is renowned for his flawless dancing, has been shaking a leg with A-listers in the entertainment business. Rashmika Mandanna and the Bollywood choreographer of “Lamborghini” fame recently worked together on a performance to “The Hic Song” for her upcoming movie, “Goodbye.” When discussing their dance with Rashmika, he shares, “It was an amazing collaboration. I had a great time dancing with Rashmika. She was super fun, cheerful and accommodating. Despite a tiring day and a chock-a-block schedule, she was energetic and enthusiastic, which is commendable. I wish we had more time to dance. Maybe, next time!”

Melvin Louis is all praise for the South sensation. He says, “Rashmika is a fast learner. During our dance session, I realised that she is ambidextrous, too. She could easily switch sides from right to left. She has an amazing control on her body, doesn’t forget her steps and also has super strong legs. I would give her an 11 on 10.”

He adds, “Rashmika genuinely enjoys dancing and will give you as many takes as required with the same enthusiasm and charm without forgetting her steps. Her smile and expressions add a lot to her vibe while dancing and it all comes naturally to her, which is super cool.”

The choreographer appreciates how South Indian cinema has come up with more massy numbers in recent times. He says, “The South has come out with a lot more massy dance numbers as compared to Bollywood. Their songs are high on style and energy. I like how they don’t compromise on choreography to make it easy for the actors. Instead, they challenge themselves which is a boon to the choreographers.”While Melvin is busy making actors dance to his tunes, we ask him if there is anyone in his life who makes him dance to her tune. “I’m single,” he promptly replies. What would he like in a partner? “That’s a book I will write someday. For now, I’m too busy focusing on an ideal career,” he ends with a smile.