  • Mere Humsafar’ cast, including Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, say their last goodbyes
  • Mere Humsafar’s final episode established a new benchmark.
  • People appreciate Farhan Saeed’s character Hamza and Hania Aamir’s guy Hala.
  • The final episode’s superb performance won over drama enthusiasts.
Mere Humsafar’s final episode established a new benchmark. Before that, the programme caused a sensation in Pakistani drama.

People appreciate Farhan Saeed’s character Hamza and Hania Aamir’s guy Hala. Because of Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed.

The final episode’s superb performance won over drama enthusiasts.

“I wanted to offer my “hanians” something entertaining to watch. Something memorable. And Mere Humsafar helped me???? We never expected this when we began this project. We didn’t expect the outcome “”Hania,”

Thank you @qasimalimureed bhai!

Thank you for making Mere Humsafar what it is.

Without you, we would have been lost. We appreciate your faith in us and this project.

Thank you for being a one-man army and for being the ship’s captain, who we knew would never let us down.

Gratitude to @sairaraza80 jee. I appreciate you recording this great tale. I appreciate you giving me Hala. “Thank you for providing us the most lovely Hamza Hala moments,” the Dilruba actress captioned her photo.

The Udaari actor also sent a heartfelt farewell letter to his beloved co-star.

It’s rough, extremely tough, bye bye #merehamsafar! However, hey, thanks anyway! Thank you for providing me with all of these eccentric individuals who constantly pray for me and never say anything nasty about me. Thank you one again; I’ll never forget them.

I’ve already thanked most of the people who helped me with #merehumsafar, but a few people are still missing, and it’s not finished without them!, “He put words on paper.

Moreover, the drama has a star cast including Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan and Omar Shahzad.

Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”
Farhan Saeed unveils first look of his song “Kadi Kadi”

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed has been making all the right moves...

 

 

