Met Gala 2023 to honor late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld

The Met Gala 2023 theme has finally been unveiled. On Friday, September 30, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the next Met Gala will honor the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty is the title of the forthcoming annual spring exhibition that will honor the work of the renowned designer and former creative director of Chanel. According to the sources, the forthcoming exhibition will be open to the public between May and June of 2023.

Director of The Met Max Hollein remarked that the Met Gala 2023 would feature an interactive display that will allow the public to experience a significant portion of Karl Lagerfeld’s infinite imagination and enthusiasm.

According to The Met, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ will examine the creations of Chanel’s former creative director from the 1950s until his 2019 final collection.

The 2023 Met Gala show will comprise about 150 designs by Karl Lagerfeld, from his collaborations with prominent companies such as Chloe, Fendi, Chanel, Balmain, and Patou, as well as his own label.

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most prominent fashion designers in the world, was working in the fashion industry for approximately seven decades. In the 1950s, he debuted as a designer with the introduction of his first collection. His final work was published in 2019. Karl Lagerfeld died in the same year at the age of 85 from pancreatic cancer complications.

The Costume Institute Benefit, which was later renamed The Gala, is an annual springtime fundraising for the benefit of the Costume Institute. The 2023 fundraising is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 1st.

The Gala, which is by invitation only, will attract celebrities, influential figures, and journalists from around the globe. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has not yet announced the co-chairs of the 2023 gala.

