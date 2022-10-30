Michael Giacchino shares behind-the-scenes of Werewolf By Night

‘Werewolf By Night’ was the first foray into full-on horror for the MCU.

Director Michael Giacchino has released a behind-the-scenes look at the fight scene.

It is one of the most amazing and expertly choreographed scenes.

‘Werewolf By Night’, a Halloween-themed homage to both vintage Universal monster movies and vintage Marvel monster comics, marked the MCU’s first venture into full-on horror earlier this month.

It’s been hailed as a breath of fresh air for the titan of superhero movies, forgoing continuity in favor of a wild, gruesome journey that stands alone.

Director Michael Giacchino honoured the success of the programme with a behind-the-scenes look at the hallway fight, one of the most amazing and expertly choreographed scenes from the special, just in time for Halloween.

It is a brutal departure from what the MCU is renowned for and was shot in one long take. Gael Garca Bernal’s character, Jack Russell, executes the guards in the sequence in a stylish and bloody manner, smearing their blood all over the camera lens.

He leaps from one guard to the next and even harnesses the walls’ momentum in a physically astounding display.

All of this reminds me of the fantastic hallway battle scenes in Marvel’s Daredevil, where Matt Murdock would use the narrow hallway to his advantage to fight through a wave of bad guys.

Out of context, the choreography in the Werewolf By Night scenario is equally impressive as members of the stunt team fly over the set.

Giacchino praised the stunt team of Werewolf By Night, which was led by Emmy contender Casey O’Neill, in his post.

Hollywood is littered with the fingerprints of the stunt coordinator, who most recently worked on Top Gun Maverick and the impending Fallout series. He has also long been irregular in his contributions to the MCU, debuting with Iron Man 2 in 2010.

He was crucial to Giacchino’s intentions here, bringing to life a moment the director had imagined from the very beginning.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness swam into spookier waters on the big screen, Werewolf By Night fully committed to the macabre, allowing for more visceral scenes like the corridor brawl.

Its narrative also takes a darker turn as it follows a clandestine team of monster hunters as they battle for control of the Bloodstone, a potent artefact passed down through the Bloodstone family and written by MCU veterans Pete Cameron and Heather Quinn.

They must battle a fearsome beast and their fellow hunters in order to obtain the object. The spectacular Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone and Harriet Sansom Harris as Verussa Bloodstone joined Bernal in his MCU debut.

Currently on Disney+ for streaming is Werewolf By Night. Watch Giacchino’s insider account of the hallway altercation below.

Here’s a great video showing a rehearsal for our Hallway Fight in #werewolfbynight – our incredible stunt team, led by the great Casey O’Neill, brought their all for this shot which I had been thinking about since the start of production. Grateful for they’re talents and efforts! pic.twitter.com/cJCvfiRfXb — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) October 29, 2022

