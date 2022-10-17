Michelle Obama is happy to get first copies of The Light We Carry

Michelle Obama writes note to Barack on their wedding anniversary
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. Former...
Michelle Obama is thrilled to receive the first copies of her second new book this weekend.
On Sunday, the former first lady posted an unboxing video of her new book The Light We Carry on Instagram.
In a brief clip, Michelle tore open the brown package and removed her book, announcing,“I just got in the mail. This is it… Wow… it’s beautiful.”
“Who would have thought. Not one, but two books.”
The author shared the photo with the caption “It’s here! It’s such a surreal feeling to finally be holding copies of my new book, The Light We Carry. I can’t wait for you to read it!”
She also mentioned that followers can “pre-order” a copy from her website (michelleobamabooks.com).
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Michelle announced earlier that she had planned a “six-city tour” for her new book, beginning in mid-November in Washington, D.C. and concluding in late December in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, the author of Becoming revealed that she had teamed with Penguin Random House to create a high school writing award.
NBC stated that a public high school student will get a $10,000 college scholarship based on a “autobiographical English-language composition”.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.