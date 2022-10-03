Michelle Obama writes note to Barack on their wedding anniversary

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Former first lady wrote a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram.

They wed on October 3, 1992.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are together since 30 years. On Monday, to commemorate their 30th wedding anniversary, the former first lady, 58, shared a heartfelt tribute to the former president, 61.

Michelle wrote, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama.”

Michelle’s post included some sweet old photos of her and her friends having fun.

The couple wed on October 3, 1992, and since then, daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, have been born.

