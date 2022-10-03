Michelle Obama writes note to Barack on their wedding anniversary

Rihanna fans hoping for a collaboration with Tom Holland
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. During...
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are together since 30 years. On Monday, to commemorate their 30th wedding anniversary, the former first lady, 58, shared a heartfelt tribute to the former president, 61.
Michelle wrote, “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Michelle’s post included some sweet old photos of her and her friends having fun.
The couple wed on October 3, 1992, and since then, daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, have been born.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.