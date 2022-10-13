Advertisement
Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix with another horror show

Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix with another horror show

Articles
Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix with another horror show

Mike Flanagan returns to Netflix with another horror show

  • The Fall of the House of Usher is directed by Mike Flanagan.
  • He is known for his directorial work on Midnight Mass and Haunting of Bly Manor.
  • The series is expected to release in 2023, it will be a horror-thriller.
‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, another horror programme from Mike Flanagan, is coming back to Netflix.

The forthcoming horror television series is scheduled to premiere in 2023, the following year.

The brilliant mind behind some of the best horror programmes, Mike Flanagan, is the director of The Fall of the House of Usher. Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor Series, and Haunting of Hill House are among the films he directed.

Edgar Allan Poe penned the tale of the haunting home series for Burton Gentleman Magazine.

The story was later featured in Edgar Allan Poe’s collection of works, Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque.

Through a tweet on June 9th, Mike announced that the series’ filming had finally finished.

He tweeted: “We finished filming The Fall of the House of Usher, which marked the end of a significant phase in my life. Since BLY MANOR in 2019, I’ve worked in Vancouver practically continuously.”

Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Michael Trucco are among the cast members of the show.

Sam Mendes honours cinema with his drama, “Empire of Light”
Sam Mendes honours cinema with his drama, “Empire of Light”

Sam Mendes' new film is a love story set in an English...

