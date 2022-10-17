Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mike Tindall didn’t “ask” King Charles for reality show authorization
Mike Tindall didn’t “ask” King Charles for reality show authorization

Mike Tindall didn’t “ask” King Charles for reality show authorization

Articles
Advertisement
Mike Tindall didn’t “ask” King Charles for reality show authorization

Mike Tindall didn’t “ask” King Charles for reality show authorization

Advertisement
  • According to speculations on the internet, Mike Tindall will feature on next series of I’m a Celebrity.
  • 43-year-old might be paid six figures for the concert.
  • Brand expert Nick Ede says this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold.
Advertisement

Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, apparently did not seek permission from King Charles to appear in a reality show.

According to speculations on the internet, the former rugby star will feature on the next series of I’m a Celebrity… I need to get out of here!

According to the report, the 43-year-old, who might be paid six figures for the concert, “did not seek permission” from the king.

On the other hand, brand expert Nick Ede told FEMAIL, “Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show who knows but for ‘brand Tindall’ this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold. All eyes will be on Mike this year.”

“There may well be two kings in the Royal Family this year – one of the crown and one of the jungle,” he continued.

Also Read

Mike Tindall’s wise words for Meghan Markle
Mike Tindall’s wise words for Meghan Markle

Mike Tindall has spoken out about Meghan Markle's new role in the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Reham Khan Says Smoking Is Bad For Marital Health
Reham Khan Says Smoking Is Bad For Marital Health
Austin Butler claims he owes his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens a lot
Austin Butler claims he owes his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens a lot
Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at PFW
Anne Hathaway makes bold leopard statement at PFW
Jessa Duggar explains why her daughter wore socks on her hands during snow day
Jessa Duggar explains why her daughter wore socks on her hands during snow day
Stephen
Stephen "tWitch" Boss was apparently under pressure due to "Ellen Scandal"
Ali Sethi Rocks At Vancouver With Groovy Performance 
Ali Sethi Rocks At Vancouver With Groovy Performance 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story