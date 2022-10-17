Mike Tindall didn’t “ask” King Charles for reality show authorization

According to speculations on the internet, Mike Tindall will feature on next series of I’m a Celebrity.

43-year-old might be paid six figures for the concert.

Brand expert Nick Ede says this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold.

Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, apparently did not seek permission from King Charles to appear in a reality show.

According to speculations on the internet, the former rugby star will feature on the next series of I’m a Celebrity… I need to get out of here!

According to the report, the 43-year-old, who might be paid six figures for the concert, “did not seek permission” from the king.

On the other hand, brand expert Nick Ede told FEMAIL, “Whether he gets a prime role as a sports pundit or panelist or host of a show who knows but for ‘brand Tindall’ this is a great step and will increase his celebrity equity ten fold. All eyes will be on Mike this year.”

“There may well be two kings in the Royal Family this year – one of the crown and one of the jungle,” he continued.

