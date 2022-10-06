Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’
Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’

Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’

Articles
Advertisement
Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’

Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’

Advertisement
  • The actress played a maid and Channing Tatum played a genetically engineered hunter.
  • Kunis said the original budget was twice as much, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money.
  • Kunis played a maid who was the universe’s predestined queen.
Advertisement

The 39-year-old Luckiest Girl Alive actress discussed Jupiter Ascending, which she and Channing Tatum appeared in last year, with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production because our production got slashed in half.”
Kunis said. “The original budget was twice as much, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money, and oftentimes those types of scripts have a very good storyline but extraordinary other things. Right before pre-production, for a multitude of reasons with studios and other things, the budget got cut and the movie was different.”

The Wachowskis, who created the Matrix, helmed the film, which garnered a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie earned little over $47 million in the United States and about $184 million overall, according to Box Office Mojo.

Tatum portrayed a hunter who had been genetically modified, and Kunis played a maid who was the universe’s predestined queen. We have some great stories, and I wish Channing was here,” Kunis said.

Advertisement

Eddie Redmayne, the film’s antagonist and an Oscar winner, previously admitted to GQ that he had a “very awful performance by all accounts” in the picture.

“Jupiter Ascending seems to be their favourite of my performances,” he stated, referring to those who dislike what he does. I’ve never felt more free on set, but I love the Wachowskis, so in hindsight it may have been too much.

Also Read

Mila Kunis condemns global insensitivity
Mila Kunis condemns global insensitivity

Mila Kunis discussed the Russian invasion of her native Ukraine  The actress...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Hasan Raheem disappointed his fans by latest song 'Nautanki'
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia speak on lesser salaries
Kiara Advani stuns in bridalwear ad amids wedding rumors
Kiara Advani stuns in bridalwear ad amids wedding rumors
Prince Harry old friends to write book in support of William
Prince Harry old friends to write book in support of William
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Shaniera Akram and Wasim Akram new beutiful pictures
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Akshay Kumar tops Ormax most popular male stars list before SRK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story