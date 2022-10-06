Mila Kunis knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ would flop ‘before we started’

The actress played a maid and Channing Tatum played a genetically engineered hunter.

Kunis said the original budget was twice as much, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money.

Kunis played a maid who was the universe’s predestined queen.

The 39-year-old Luckiest Girl Alive actress discussed Jupiter Ascending, which she and Channing Tatum appeared in last year, with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production because our production got slashed in half.”

Kunis said. “The original budget was twice as much, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money, and oftentimes those types of scripts have a very good storyline but extraordinary other things. Right before pre-production, for a multitude of reasons with studios and other things, the budget got cut and the movie was different.”

The Wachowskis, who created the Matrix, helmed the film, which garnered a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie earned little over $47 million in the United States and about $184 million overall, according to Box Office Mojo.

Tatum portrayed a hunter who had been genetically modified, and Kunis played a maid who was the universe’s predestined queen. We have some great stories, and I wish Channing was here,” Kunis said.

Eddie Redmayne, the film’s antagonist and an Oscar winner, previously admitted to GQ that he had a “very awful performance by all accounts” in the picture.

“Jupiter Ascending seems to be their favourite of my performances,” he stated, referring to those who dislike what he does. I’ve never felt more free on set, but I love the Wachowskis, so in hindsight it may have been too much.

