Miley Cyrus makes Taylor Hawkin’s last wish come true

Miley Cyrus honoured the final wish of the late Taylor Hawkins.

The singer-songwriter performed “Photograph” with Def Leppard and Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died at age 50 in March.

Miley Cyrus honoured the final wish of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at her recent memorial concert performance.

In a Thursday tweet, the Midnight Sky singer-songwriter released a voicemail from Hawkins in which the rocker encouraged Cyrus, his former neighbour, to perform a rendition of Photograph by Def Leppard.

“What up, Miley? It’s Taylor. Heard you’re moving,” Hawkins, who died suddenly at age 50 in March, spoke these words before making a baby-like wailing sound. “I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard. You could kill that one.”

Tuesday, during a memorial concert to the rocker at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Cyrus, 29, performed “Photograph” alongside Def Leppard and Foo Fighters. She tweeted along with the voicemail, “A personal request from the legend himself.”

Referring to Hawkins as a “friend,” “idol,” and “neighbour,” she stated, “Growing up on a farm I never could see the light of another house nearby, but living by Taylor for the years that I did out in LA were some of the most fun times of my life.”

She stated in a subsequent tweet, “I miss Taylor so much like everybody else. It was such an honour to celebrate him last night and perform DefLeppard […] So lucky to have known him not just as a superstar but to have spent time watching him just be a dad and a husband! ”

