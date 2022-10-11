Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Miley Cyrus supports mother Tish as she finds new beau after Billy Ray split
Miley Cyrus supports mother Tish as she finds new beau after Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus supports mother Tish as she finds new beau after Billy Ray split

Articles
Advertisement
Miley Cyrus supports mother Tish as she finds new beau after Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus supports mother as she finds new beau

Advertisement
  • Tish Cyrus has found a new love interest just two weeks after her ex-husband Billy Ray reportedly got engaged.
  • Tish is keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new.
  • Miley Cyrus is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus mother Tish Cyrus has found a new love interest just two weeks after her ex-husband Billy Ray reportedly got engaged.

“Tish is doing well and is also dating someone new, so it’s not a case of her wanting Billy back,” the insider said. “But that doesn’t mean the split hasn’t been painful.”

“It was not something she ever really believed would happen. And, it also came at a very difficult time in her life because she was still grieving the loss of her beloved mom.

“It’s been a very hard couple of years for Tish, and Miley is very protective of her mom. Tish is strong and she’s doing good but Miley is always going to be protective of her, she’s always going to be team Tish.

The insider revealed that Tish is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.”

The Disney alum does not “know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Miley Cyrus makes Taylor Hawkin’s last wish come true
Miley Cyrus makes Taylor Hawkin’s last wish come true

Miley Cyrus honoured the final wish of the late Taylor Hawkins. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Top 5 Pakistani films with the highest grossing in 2022
Top 5 Pakistani films with the highest grossing in 2022
Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi
Throwback: Sania Mirza dazzles fans as she speaks Punjabi
Meet the directors of 'The Mandalorian' season 3
Meet the directors of 'The Mandalorian' season 3
Popular couple Nimra and Asad shares their plans
Popular couple Nimra and Asad shares their plans
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan hot and Sizzling dance video that lit social media on fire
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan hot and Sizzling dance video that lit social media on fire
Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone's acting in
Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone's acting in "Pathaan"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story