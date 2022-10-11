Miley Cyrus supports mother as she finds new beau

Tish Cyrus has found a new love interest just two weeks after her ex-husband Billy Ray reportedly got engaged.

Tish is keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new.

Miley Cyrus is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.

“Tish is doing well and is also dating someone new, so it’s not a case of her wanting Billy back,” the insider said. “But that doesn’t mean the split hasn’t been painful.”

“It was not something she ever really believed would happen. And, it also came at a very difficult time in her life because she was still grieving the loss of her beloved mom.

“It’s been a very hard couple of years for Tish, and Miley is very protective of her mom. Tish is strong and she’s doing good but Miley is always going to be protective of her, she’s always going to be team Tish.

The insider revealed that Tish is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.”

The Disney alum does not “know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.”

