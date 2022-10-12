Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie

Janhvi Kapoor portrays a nurse in the Mathukutty Xavier-directed thriller.

The actress provides sneak peeks at some of the scenes from the Mathukutty Xavier-directed thriller in which she stars.

Janhvi’s Mili was seen in the trailer as fighting to survive in a chamber with -zero temperatures. While she tries various things to let herself out, her face and nails have become bruised.

For those who are unaware, Janhvi portrays a nurse in this movie. with the November 4, 2022, release of Mili.

Janhvi Kapoor published the first-look poster on her Instagram a short while ago with the caption: “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #[email protected] @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp.”

The movie Helen from Malayalam was remade. In Mumbai, the movie’s filming got under way in August 2021.

Watch the teaser here:

Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor all appear in the Boney Kapoor-directed film Mili.

