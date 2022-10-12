Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse in this survival thriller
The upcoming projects for Janhvi Kapoor, who was most recently seen in...
The forthcoming film starring Janhvi Kapoor The first look poster and teaser were released by Mili. The father-daughter team has never previously collaborated on a film.
The actress provides sneak peeks at some of the scenes from the Mathukutty Xavier-directed thriller in which she stars.
Janhvi’s Mili was seen in the trailer as fighting to survive in a chamber with -zero temperatures. While she tries various things to let herself out, her face and nails have become bruised.
For those who are unaware, Janhvi portrays a nurse in this movie. with the November 4, 2022, release of Mili.
Janhvi Kapoor published the first-look poster on her Instagram a short while ago with the caption: “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #[email protected] @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp.”
The movie Helen from Malayalam was remade. In Mumbai, the movie’s filming got under way in August 2021.
Watch the teaser here:
Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor all appear in the Boney Kapoor-directed film Mili.
