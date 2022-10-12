Advertisement
  Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie
Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie

Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie

Articles
Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie

Mili Teaser Out: Janhvi Kapoor worked first time with her father in upcoming movie

  • Mili Teaser has been released.
  • The first look poster and teaser of Mili have been released.
  • Janhvi Kapoor portrays a nurse in the Mathukutty Xavier-directed thriller.
The forthcoming film starring Janhvi Kapoor The first look poster and teaser were released by Mili. The father-daughter team has never previously collaborated on a film.

The actress provides sneak peeks at some of the scenes from the Mathukutty Xavier-directed thriller in which she stars.

Janhvi’s Mili was seen in the trailer as fighting to survive in a chamber with -zero temperatures. While she tries various things to let herself out, her face and nails have become bruised.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

For those who are unaware, Janhvi portrays a nurse in this movie. with the November 4, 2022, release of Mili.

Janhvi Kapoor published the first-look poster on her Instagram a short while ago with the caption: “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #[email protected] @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp.”

The movie Helen from Malayalam was remade. In Mumbai, the movie’s filming got under way in August 2021.

Watch the teaser here:

Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor all appear in the Boney Kapoor-directed film Mili.

Also Read

Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse in this survival thriller
Mili First Look: Janhvi Kapoor plays a nurse in this survival thriller

The upcoming projects for Janhvi Kapoor, who was most recently seen in...

