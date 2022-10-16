The trailer for Mili, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, came out today. A few days ago, the movie’s creators released a teaser and a poster, and fans liked what they saw.

The survival thriller movie is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and it is the Hindi version of his 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. In the trailer, it was shown that Janhvi plays a nursing student named Mili Naudiyal who wants to move abroad.

The beginning of the video shows how close Mili is to her father. The scene then moves to her boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal, who is introduced.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November.”

Then, the trailer shows Janhvi working at a food stand in a mall. When she gets stuck in the freezer, the story gets more interesting. She is seen putting tape around her body to keep from getting cold. She is shouting for help. Her family and boyfriend are also looking for her.