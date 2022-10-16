Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor stucks in freezer as she races against time
Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor stucks in freezer as she races against time

Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor stucks in freezer as she races against time

Articles
Advertisement
Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor stucks in freezer as she races against time

Mili Trailer Out: Janhvi Kapoor stucks in freezer as she races against time

Advertisement

The trailer for Mili, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, came out today. A few days ago, the movie’s creators released a teaser and a poster, and fans liked what they saw.

The survival thriller movie is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and it is the Hindi version of his 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. In the trailer, it was shown that Janhvi plays a nursing student named Mili Naudiyal who wants to move abroad.

The beginning of the video shows how close Mili is to her father. The scene then moves to her boyfriend, Sunny Kaushal, who is introduced.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Watch a glimpse of Mili’s chilling tale of survival! Trailer out now. #Mili, releasing in cinemas on 4th November.”

Advertisement

Then, the trailer shows Janhvi working at a food stand in a mall. When she gets stuck in the freezer, the story gets more interesting. She is seen putting tape around her body to keep from getting cold. She is shouting for help. Her family and boyfriend are also looking for her.

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her bangs forever
Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her bangs forever
Feroze Khan’s Ex brother in Law talks on controversy
Feroze Khan’s Ex brother in Law talks on controversy
Watch Video: Aima Baig sings song during fashion shoot
Watch Video: Aima Baig sings song during fashion shoot
Alec Baldwin will continue to work on the film
Alec Baldwin will continue to work on the film "Rust," despite criminal charges
Royal Family playing 'Victim card' on Prince Harry
Royal Family playing 'Victim card' on Prince Harry
Hania Amir criticized for wearing bridal dress in drama
Hania Amir criticized for wearing bridal dress in drama
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story