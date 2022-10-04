Millie Bobby Brown’s novel will now be seen in a graphic novel

Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, will now appear in a comic novel. On her Instagram feed, Brown posted the novel’s trailer.

The book was written by Mickey George, illustrated by Giorgia Sposito, and coloured by Enrica Angiolini. It is based on the Enola Holmes books by Nancy Springer. According to The Collider, the graphic novel will update readers on what the young detective has been up to between the conclusion of the first movie and the impending Netflix sequel, which is anticipated to air sometime in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The graphic novel, according to GamesRadar, will take place after the first Netflix Enola Holmes movie and before the anticipated sequel with a fresh plot that connects the events of the two films. Mycroft, the titular teen detective’s brother, was abducted by a gang of anarchists; she will try to find out what happened to him. Enola hopes to locate the valuable item he took from her and return him safely home. Enola won’t be working on this case alongside her other brother, Sherlock, though. As she attempts to unravel the anarchists’ complex and evil scheme, she will collaborate with Lord Tewkesbury and a homeless youngster named Shag.

“We are so delighted to expand Enola’s universe and story with an exciting new adventure in our graphic novel from this incredibly talented creative team,” exclaimed Nikita Kannekanti, senior editor of Legendary Comics. Nancy has created a wonderfully entertaining narrative with endearing new characters and some recognisable people that are back. Fans should have fun investigating the mystery with Enola, I hope!

On August 23, 2022, readers worldwide will be able to purchase Enola Holmes: Mycroft’s Dangerous Game.

