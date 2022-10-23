Advertisement
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's PDA-filled video goes viral

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s PDA-filled video goes viral

Articles
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s PDA-filled video goes viral

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s PDA-filled video goes viral

  • Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin are vacationing in Thailand.
  • One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin.
  • Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, and many more.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are an extremely cute celebrity couple. Both of these Pakistani superstars are skilled. Millions of their adoring admirers want to see them together more frequently since they make such a cute couple. The two actors have a wonderful relationship and love each other very much.

The duo enjoys traveling to various parts of the world and is brave and adventurous. The fans appreciated seeing peeks of their travels to Qatar, the Maldives, and Northern Pakistan. Fans also laud the affectionate images of the couple.

The pair is currently enjoying a lovely time in Thailand. The pair began by recounting their amazing safari trip from Thailand. They also shared photos of themselves while exploring Bangkok. The pair is currently relaxing on the beautiful Koh Samui Island. They have shared their breathtaking images taken on Thailand’s stunning Koh Samui Island. They are undoubtedly enjoying a wonderful, peaceful moment. Check out their incredible, dreamlike photos!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

Next Story