Minal Khan shares adorable photos with hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan shares adorable photos with her hubby, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Many popular on-screen couples got married in real life, making their fans happy. Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are also attractive and lovely couple goals. Their admirers adore their bond and wish them well in the future. When their followers share their every moment with them, they always demonstrate their love and affection for the couple.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Parchayee’ actress shared gorgeous photos with her husband.

Take a look!

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

