Minna Tariq shares couple goals with husband in latest video

Imran Shaikh’s wife Minna Rubina Tariq is equally content and prosperous off-screen as she is on-screen.

The actress from Vanee has been sharing mesmerizing photos of her hubby.

Their most recent holiday photos have the internet in awe.

Lollywood actress Minna Tariq has won praise from critics for both her flawless acting abilities and stylistic choices.

The well-known actress from Ruswai is equally content and prosperous off-screen as she is on-screen. Imran Shaikh’s wife Tariq updates her hundreds of thousands of followers on glimpses into her opulent lifestyle.

The actress from Vanee has been sharing mesmerizing photos of her hubby, but their most recent holiday photos have the internet in a tizzy.

The couple has lately been sighted taking a holiday on Thailand’s picturesque islands as a break from their busy schedule. Tariq captured internet users’ interest by sharing a selection of visually appealing images and videos.

The images gave Tariq’s followers a glimpse into her marriage to her spouse. Internet users were thrilled to see the couple cuddling against a beautiful backdrop of the Thai islands.

In his line of work, Tariq has established a solid reputation with Vanee, Benaam, and Ruswai. The renowned Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf’s daughter, the 26-year-old superstar, comes from that country.