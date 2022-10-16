Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minna Tariq shares couple goals with husband in latest video

Minna Tariq shares couple goals with husband in latest video

Articles
Advertisement
Minna Tariq shares couple goals with husband in latest video

Minna Tariq shares couple goals with husband in latest video

Advertisement
  • Imran Shaikh’s wife Minna Rubina Tariq is equally content and prosperous off-screen as she is on-screen.
  • The actress from Vanee has been sharing mesmerizing photos of her hubby.
  • Their most recent holiday photos have the internet in awe.
Advertisement

Lollywood actress Minna Tariq has won praise from critics for both her flawless acting abilities and stylistic choices.

The well-known actress from Ruswai is equally content and prosperous off-screen as she is on-screen. Imran Shaikh’s wife Tariq updates her hundreds of thousands of followers on glimpses into her opulent lifestyle.

The actress from Vanee has been sharing mesmerizing photos of her hubby, but their most recent holiday photos have the internet in a tizzy.

The couple has lately been sighted taking a holiday on Thailand’s picturesque islands as a break from their busy schedule. Tariq captured internet users’ interest by sharing a selection of visually appealing images and videos.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minna Rubina Tariq (@minnatariq)

Advertisement

The images gave Tariq’s followers a glimpse into her marriage to her spouse. Internet users were thrilled to see the couple cuddling against a beautiful backdrop of the Thai islands.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minna Rubina Tariq (@minnatariq)

Advertisement

In his line of work, Tariq has established a solid reputation with Vanee, Benaam, and Ruswai. The renowned Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf’s daughter, the 26-year-old superstar, comes from that country.

Also Read

Minna Tariq in Singapore with Husband
Minna Tariq in Singapore with Husband

Minna Tariq and her husband are now on vacation, just like any...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Andie MacDowell becomes a superpower as you get older
Andie MacDowell becomes a superpower as you get older
Riley Keough shares a vintage family photo of her mother Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough shares a vintage family photo of her mother Lisa Marie Presley
Prince Harry is coming in
Prince Harry is coming in "guns blazing" against Prince William
Ramsha Khan pictures are going viral on social media
Ramsha Khan pictures are going viral on social media
Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her bangs forever
Emily Ratajkowski wants to keep her bangs forever
Feroze Khan’s Ex brother in Law talks on controversy
Feroze Khan’s Ex brother in Law talks on controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story