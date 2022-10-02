Mira Kapoor shows off her luxurious Worli home

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have moved into Worli’s Three Sixty West.

The couple with their two daughters, Misha and Zain booked the apartment in 2018.

Mira has provided a sneak peek at her new Worli residence on social media.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples. A few days ago, Media learned exclusively that the couple has departed their sea-facing Juhu apartment and moved into the Worli skyscraper Three Sixty West with their two daughters, Misha and Zain. The view from their new house of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is breathtaking. Shahid and Miriam booked the apartment in 2018, and they took possession in 2019. The couple has recently moved into their brand-new residence.

Now, Mira has provided a sneak peek at her new luxury Worli residence on social media. Using Instagram, she captioned the image: “Who can say? Is this the beginning of something beautiful and fresh?” She was wearing an all-white ensemble and was as beautiful as ever as she sat in a large living room with grey walls and furniture. Earlier on Instagram, she posted a new video in which she can be seen practising the piano at what appears to be her new home.

Check out Mira Kapoor’s photograph:

Regarding the flat of Shahid and Mira, our insider added: “It’s been five days since Shahid and Mira along with their two kids shifted into their posh sea-facing Worli home. They did a small Puja a few days ago and started staying there. Mira and Shahid personally took a keen interest in the interiors of their dream home. The pandemic did affect the progress of their interiors but now that all the work is complete. Known for his luxury cars and modified bikes collection, Shahid Kapoor has been allotted six parking slots in Three Sixty West! The actor’s love for sprawling balconies will be carried over to his new Worli home as well, which features a 500-square-foot balcony.”

Shahid and Mira wed in a private ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015.

