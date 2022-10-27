Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family

Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family

Articles
Advertisement
Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family

Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family

Advertisement

Syeda Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan’s divorce was a big issue this month, and Aliza Sultan’s accusations against Feroze Khan also generated a lot of buzz on social media. Both the general public and celebrities strongly refuted the accusations. Following the public’s significant reaction to the visual evidence supplied by Aliza, Nearly all of the celebs discussed it and praised their support of Aliza.

Recently, Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family were introduced to the gifted and beautiful actress Mira Sethi. Immediately following their meeting, Mira tweeted information about it. Mira spoke in support of Syeda Aliza Sultan and exposed the serious accusations made by Aliza Sultan and her family. Mira Sethi advised people to take the claims of abuse against Feroze Khan seriously and urged them to speak out in support of Aliza Sultan after revealing that they are true and very severe.

She wrote, “I met Aliza Sultan and her family. The allegations are very serious, and people should take them seriously”.

She further quoted Aliza’s father’s words, her father said: “Mujhe iss baat ki hairat hai ke uss ne itni body banaai gym mein. Laikin kis leye? Meri beti ko maarne ke leye?”. Have a look at her Tweet!

Mira Sethi Met Syeda Aliza Sultan & Family - Shares Details

Advertisement

Also Read

Saboor Aly extends her prayers to Aliza Sultan Khan
Saboor Aly extends her prayers to Aliza Sultan Khan

Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan divorced after 4 years of marriage....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story