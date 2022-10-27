Mira Sethi visits Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family

Syeda Aliza Sultan and Feroze Khan’s divorce was a big issue this month, and Aliza Sultan’s accusations against Feroze Khan also generated a lot of buzz on social media. Both the general public and celebrities strongly refuted the accusations. Following the public’s significant reaction to the visual evidence supplied by Aliza, Nearly all of the celebs discussed it and praised their support of Aliza.

Recently, Syeda Aliza Sultan and her family were introduced to the gifted and beautiful actress Mira Sethi. Immediately following their meeting, Mira tweeted information about it. Mira spoke in support of Syeda Aliza Sultan and exposed the serious accusations made by Aliza Sultan and her family. Mira Sethi advised people to take the claims of abuse against Feroze Khan seriously and urged them to speak out in support of Aliza Sultan after revealing that they are true and very severe.

She wrote, “I met Aliza Sultan and her family. The allegations are very serious, and people should take them seriously”.

She further quoted Aliza’s father’s words, her father said: “Mujhe iss baat ki hairat hai ke uss ne itni body banaai gym mein. Laikin kis leye? Meri beti ko maarne ke leye?”. Have a look at her Tweet!

