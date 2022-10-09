Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • ‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor
‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor

‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor

Articles
Advertisement
‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor

‘Miss your noise, it’s too quiet,’ says Neetu Kapoor remembering Rishi Kapoor

Advertisement
  • Neetu Kapoor recalls her late husband Rishi Kapoor and expresses how everything is too quiet without him.
  • She shared a black-and-white picture of him with his eyes closed and a finger on his lips.
  • The emotional post touched millions of hearts and garnered a lot of love.
Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor’s day is filled with sentimental hues. Her emotional post on social media in which she recalls her late husband Rishi Kapoor and expresses how everything is too quiet without him is proof of this.

In the post, she included a black-and-white photo of Rishi Kapoor with his eyes closed and a finger on his lips. “Miss your noise (red heart emoticon) it’s too quiet (confused face emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Advertisement

The heartfelt post touched millions of people and received a lot of love.

Saba Ali Khan commented, “Lots of love,” while Huma Qureshi, Gaurav Kapur, and many others shared heart emojis. “He is always around you,” a netizen added. Your souls are always connected and can communicate.

Simply close your eyes and sense his presence.” Another admirer stated, “He will live in our hearts forever.”
Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor made her big screen comeback this year with ‘Jug Jugg Jeyo.’ Along with her, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul played lead roles in the film.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborates with Neetu Kapoor for a project
Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborates with Neetu Kapoor for a project

Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actress who is constantly working and traveling, has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vikings: Valhalla to be renewed for third season
Vikings: Valhalla to be renewed for third season
Saad Rehman and Aroob Jatoi Walima Pictures
Saad Rehman and Aroob Jatoi Walima Pictures
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Maira Khan’s adorable new latest Pictures
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Amitabh Bachchan enquired about Raju's health 'every single day, says Antara Srivastav
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Shaan Shahid's daughter Bahishtt's wedding Photos
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres amid his recovery
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story