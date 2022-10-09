Kareena Kapoor Khan collaborates with Neetu Kapoor for a project
Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actress who is constantly working and traveling, has...
Neetu Kapoor’s day is filled with sentimental hues. Her emotional post on social media in which she recalls her late husband Rishi Kapoor and expresses how everything is too quiet without him is proof of this.
In the post, she included a black-and-white photo of Rishi Kapoor with his eyes closed and a finger on his lips. “Miss your noise (red heart emoticon) it’s too quiet (confused face emoji),” she wrote in the caption.
The heartfelt post touched millions of people and received a lot of love.
Saba Ali Khan commented, “Lots of love,” while Huma Qureshi, Gaurav Kapur, and many others shared heart emojis. “He is always around you,” a netizen added. Your souls are always connected and can communicate.
Simply close your eyes and sense his presence.” Another admirer stated, “He will live in our hearts forever.”
Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor made her big screen comeback this year with ‘Jug Jugg Jeyo.’ Along with her, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul played lead roles in the film.
